Owner Stephen Cleeve is offering supporters free coach travel to the Linnets’ rearranged National League North clash with Brackley Town.

Cleeve has made the gesture after numerous fans were left frustrated following the late postponement of Tuesday’s scheduled match at St James Park.

The match officials deemed the pitch unplayable due to a frozen pitch – the controversial decision coming around an hour before kick-off, even though the Saints had deemed the surface playable just a few hours earlier.

Around 100 Linnets supporters had either already arrived at the ground or were on route to Northamptonshire when news of the postponement filtered through.

Although a new date for the match is still to be agreed between the two clubs, Cleeve says the Linnets' offer of free coach travel is open to all fans.

Cleeve said on Twitter: "Fans are the lifeblood and soul of the game – what happened last night at Brackley was not right for our supporters who spend their time and money backing our team.

"I am going to pay personally for a coach when the fixture is replayed and free travel will be provided to the game.

"Once the fixture date is known the tickets at zero price will be in the shop, you will need to download one so we can keep an eye on numbers but there will be no fees for doing so. Let's keep the run going together."

On Saturday, league leaders Lynn are due to host AFC Telford United at The Walks before entertaining AFC Fylde in a huge first-versus-second clash on Tuesday night.

Lynn currently top the table ahead of The Coasters by virtue of a better goal difference.