King's Lynn Town owner will push for York City to be promoted if National League North play-offs are not played
Published: 19:23, 11 June 2020
| Updated: 19:24, 11 June 2020
King's Lynn town chairman Stephen Cleeve says he will be pushing for York City to be promoted if the National League North play-offs don't go ahead.
The play-offs in the sixth tier will not take place due to government guidelines stating that only sport that qualifies as “elite” will be allowed to return behind-closed-doors.
Given that the majority of clubs in the sixth tier are part-time those play-off matches do not qualify as “elite sport”.
