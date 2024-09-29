A football club has claimed its supporters were put at risk during a Third Round FA Cup Qualifying tie on Saturday.

King's Lynn Town Football Club has released a statement saying that fans were allowed to drink alcohol in view of the pitch during the game at Sandy Lane.

A handful of Linnets supporters have also come forward to say they were attacked by people wearing leather gloves, eluding to a 'hooligan element' being present at the game in Nottinghamshire.

King's Lynn Town fans behind the goal at Worksop Town, where trouble erupted after yesterday's 1-1 FA Cup draw. Picture: Ruby Pindar

Rival fans clashed behind the goal for several minutes after the 1-1 draw.

A strongly-worded statement issued by Lynn this afternoon read: "Several of our supporters have come forward to the club after they were attacked by Worksop fans on the final whistle at yesterday’s FA Cup tie.

"We understand that many of these Worksop fans were drunk.

"Some Worksop fans were wearing leather gloves which we have further learnt to be part of ‘hooligan culture’ and when our fans asked to report the matter to stewards they were told that there were only two stewards in the stadium.

"It has also been reported that several Worksop players jumped into the crowd after the final whistle and insulted our fans accusing our supporters of having “six fingers” and other such slights.

"We understand that children and even a female King’s Lynn supporter were attacked.

"This is totally unacceptable.

"There was no segregation and, as a club, we are very upset that our fans were put in danger. We have taken the issue up with Worksop and await their response."

Long-standing King’s Lynn supporter Yvonne Granger took to X to say: “Been going to football since 1969 and never been assaulted before! No stewards or police in sight, beer being drunk pitchside, and no segregation. Absolute shambles of a club. Worksop players insulting people making matters worse and two stewards?

The two clubs will replay again at the Walks on Tuesday night and Lynn say the health of their supporters will not be risked again.

"For our replayed game we will not have our supporters' health risked again and therefore Worksop fans will only be able to buy tickets online until 4pm on Tuesday," the statement continued.

"There will be no seating (other than directors) available to them. We have increased stewarding numbers for the game and to make matters clear the match will be all-ticket for Worksop fans and any away supporters found in the home end will be ejected without compensation.

"We appreciate that many Worksop fans behave in a decent and respectable manner and that the few have ruined it for the many. "As a club, supporters' safety is paramount to King’s Lynn Town FC and we will always ensure that we do everything in our power to ensure that fans attending our stadium can watch the game without any fear.

"We look forward to seeing you all on Tuesday night and tickets are available to purchase now."

Worksop Town have been approached for comment following the incidents at Saturday's game but have yet to reply.