King's Lynn Town are continuing their search for a new manager ahead of Saturday's huge six-pointer against Dover Athletic at The Walks.

The club are locked in talks with a number of potential candidates, but also remain open to further applications as they hunt for Ian Culverhouse's successor in the dugout.

Interim boss Paul Bastock – who has ruled himself of taking the job on a full-time basis – is likely to take charge of Lynn's latest National League encounter at the weekend.

A statement from the club a short while ago read: "King's Lynn Town FC can confirm they are continuing their search for the right person to lead the next stage of the club's development.

"We are speaking to a number of potential candidates, however the club remain open to further applications at this stage.

"The chairman is particularly keen to ensure an appointment is not rushed, preferring to get the right person. He hopes to be in a position to make an announcement soon.

"Over the past two weeks the squad has been training hard under the guidance of Paul Bastock and some of the senior players.

"Paul is hopeful that the players will respond in a positive manner and approach this weekend's game against Dover with the right attitude and give whoever comes in over the next week or so, the perfect start.

"We hope that fans will also respond in a positive manner and we encourage you all to get behind the club as we work towards surviving in the National League."