King's Lynn Town defender Frazer Blake-Tracy's move to Peterborough United is expected to rubber-stamped in the next few days.

The 23-year-old left-back, who was out of contract with the Linnets, is believed to have signed a two-year contract with Posh.

But a deal has yet to be confirmed by either party with the two club's believed to be in negotiations over a compensation fee for the player.

The Linnets offered Blake-Tracy a new deal for next season and, because he is under 24 years of age, they are entitled to a fee which will be set by a tribunal if one cannot be agreed.

A delighted Frazer Blake-Tracy celebrates after scoring a late equaliser against Histon at The Walks. Picture: TIM SMITH (10923106)

The League One outfit are believed to have made an offer of compensation for the player, but their initial offer was some way short of Lynn's valuation.

Blake-Tracy, who was also being chased by Tranmere, Stevenage and Portsmouth, joined Lynn from Lowestoft Town for £2,000 in June 2017 having progressed through the Academy at Dereham Town.

The popular defender, who scored two goals and provided numerous assists last season, missed just one league game in the Southern Central Premier as Lynn earned promotion to the National League North.

On Tuesday night, King's Lynn Football Club media officer Mark Hearle Tweeted: "The club are aware of the story circulating regarding Frazer Blake-Tracy's transfer to Peterborough United.

"There will be no further comment from the club on this situation until further notice."

Blake Tracy's departure - the fifth departure from the club in two days - comes a year after former Norwich City player Cameron Norman, left The Walks to join League One Oxford United before subsequently joining Walsall in the January transfer window.

This morning, the Linnets confirmed that Eoin McQuaid had also parted company with the club.

McQuaid, 22, was loaned out to Wisbech during the 2018-19 season, making 27 appearances as well as two starts for Lynn first team and five for the reserves.

In all, the youngster made 44 appearances for Lynn's first team, scoring twice.