Ross Barrows has thanked Ian Culverhouse for giving him the chance to relaunch his career at King's Lynn Town.

Barrows' footballing journey has gone full circle in the past two years - from not being able to get a game of football to winning successive promotions and being one of the first names on the team sheet.

Having worked with the Sheffield-based defender briefly at Grantham, Culverhouse knew exactly want the youngster could bring to the table and offered him a chance to start rebuilding his reputation at The Walks.