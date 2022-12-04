King's Lynn Town have denied claims that a Hereford player was subjected to racist abuse during Saturday's National League North clash.

Orrin Pendley came on as a substitute during Lynn's 2-1 victory and the game was briefly stopped with minutes left on the clock while the referee dealt with the incident.

Pendley tried to jump into the crowd and was shown a yellow card by referee James Bancroft shortly after the Linnets had taken the lead against the Bulls.

Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve said: "I have spoken to several people including senior stewards and they all state there was nothing said so either he misheard or he was trying something more sinister – hopefully the first option."

A number of Linnets fans standing in the area of the stadium said they heard nothing of a racist nature directed towards Pendley – despite the claims of Bulls manager Josh Gowling in his post-match interview.

Another supporter said: "I spoke to the Hereford captain in the bar afterwards he said that there was no mention of racism in their dressing room post match."

After the game, Hereford boss Gowling told the Hereford website in his interview: “I’ve spoken to Orrin, he’s had some racial comments towards him, noises.

“Obviously he lost his head a little bit. I know their coaching staff here and they are really great people and it’s not a reflection on them at all.

“You come to a stadium and unfortunately there’s a couple of morons who ruin it for people. It’s not a reflection on King’s Lynn at all.

“Orrin is a really calm lad and doesn’t react to things. He’s trying to jump over the hoarding so you know something isn’t right."

The Hereford boss was keen to stress that the racial incident wasn’t a reflection on King’s Lynn Town as a football club stating that they were ‘good people’.

“Football is a really weird place, they’ve (King’s Lynn) have got black players so you would think that they would understand things but unfortunately they don’t,” added Gowling.

“The minority sometimes let down the majority. We don’t take that as a reflection on them because they are good people here. The manager is a good person, the coaching staff are good people and they’ve got good players.

“It’s just unfortunate.”