King's Lynn Town could find themselves in hot water with the Football Association following homophobic chanting during their Boxing Day clash against Boston United at The Walks.

Twice in the second half, match referee Oliver Mackey paused the game because of the chanting before 12 minutes of stoppage time was added because of the incidents.

A statement from the club said: “In two intervals in the game in the second half, there were reports of homophobic chanting coming from the Pattrick and Thompson Stand.

The Walks Stadium, home of King's Lynn Town FC. Picture: Ian Burt

“Additional security was deployed and the standard message to supporters to deter behaviour.

"Further reports of homophobic abuse for which the game was stopped again temporarily, at this point those identified were ejected and dealt with by Norfolk Police.

"We will continue co-operating with any future investigation by the Police or the FA."

Linnets boss Adam Lakeland also hit out at those responsible for the chanting.

"If some of the chants are coming from the stand from our supporters it is stupidity really because, one, it doesn't help us at 2-0 down because the game is stop-start and we can't get any kind of momentum and, two, we're probably going to get fined.

"They've got to use their brains there because they haven't helped the team at all making those comments."

The Linnets lost the National League North encounter 2-1.