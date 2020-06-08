King's Lynn Town hoping for clarity on National League North season
Published: 11:35, 08 June 2020
| Updated: 11:38, 08 June 2020
The picture on the conclusion of King’s Lynn Town’s National League North season is expected to become a little clearer this week.
Any decision by the National League looks dependant upon the decision-making of the EFL, who have set a meeting date for tomorrow.
National League chiefs are also set to reconvene later this week to discuss their next move once the EFL have announced their plans.
