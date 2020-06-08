Home   Sport   Article

King's Lynn Town hoping for clarity on National League North season

By Greg Plummer
-
Published: 11:35, 08 June 2020
 | Updated: 11:38, 08 June 2020

The picture on the conclusion of King’s Lynn Town’s National League North season is expected to become a little clearer this week.

Any decision by the National League looks dependant upon the decision-making of the EFL, who have set a meeting date for tomorrow.

National League chiefs are also set to reconvene later this week to discuss their next move once the EFL have announced their plans.

