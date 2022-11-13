Tickets for King's Lynn Town's home FA Cup clash against Stevenage have gone on sale to the general public.

The Linnets host Steve Evans' League Two side at The Walks on Saturday, November 26, in a game that will be shown live on BBC One at lunnchtime.

Tickets went on sale to season ticket holders on Thursday and more than 1100 have already been snapped up by football fans across West Norfolk.

The overall capacity has been set at 5,606 while Stevenage have been given 1,087 tickets, although it is unlikely that they will sell all of their allocation.

The Walks Stadium, home of King's Lynn Town FC. Picture: Ian Burt. (57280087)

On Saturday night, Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve Tweeted: "Tickets for Stevenage now on general sale on-line – we have sold over 900 tickets before they were placed on general sale in just a few hours. Tremendous effort."

Teams who are lucky enough to secure their place in the Third Round will collect a welcome £67,000 from the tournament's prize fund – and a possible glamour tie against one on the Premier League giants.

The Premier League and Championship teams enter the competition at the third round stage which takes place after Christmas.

Tickets can be bought by visiting: www.kltown.co.uk