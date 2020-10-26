FA Cup: King's Lynn Town drawn away to League Two Port Vale in FA Cup first round
The first round proper of the FA Cup is nearly upon us and the draw took place tonight - with plenty of sides, including King's Lynn Town, finding out their opponents
King's Lynn Town will travel to League Two Port Vale after the draw was made live tonight (Monday) on BBC2.
Port Vale – one of midfielder Sam Kelly's former clubs – are managed by John Askey and are currently tenth in the League Two standings.
First round ties are scheduled to take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 7 and winners will pick up £22,629.
Lynn are at this stage for the first time since 2006-7 season when they beat Bishop’s Stortford in the First Round Proper before losing at home to Oldham Athletic at the next hurdle.
Lynn were handed a bye into the first round after Saturday’s scheduled fourth qualifying round opponents Notts County were forced to withdraw from the competition because of a coronavirus outbreak in their squad.
Tomorrow night, the Linnets are back in National League action when they host Wealdstone at The Walks.
Here is the first round draw in full.
Leyton Orient vs Newport County
Havant & Waterlooville vs Cray Valley Paper Mills
Sunderland vs Mansfield Town
Bolton Wanderers vs Crewe Alexandra
Oxford United vs Peterborough United
Exeter City vs AFC Fylde
Tonbridge Angels vs Bradford City
Walsall vs Bristol Rovers
Rochdale vs Chesterfield
Swindon Town vs Darlington
Barnet vs Burton Albion
Wigan Athletic vs Chorley
Tranmere Rovers vs Accrington Stanley
Oxford City vs Northampton Town
Maldon & Tiptree vs Morecambe
Bromley vs Yeovil
Torquay United vs Crawley Town
Eastbourne Borough vs Blackpool
Cheltenham Town vs South Shields
Stevenage vs Concord Rangers
Harrogate Town vs Skelmersdale United
Gillingham vs Woking
Charlton Athletic vs Plymouth Argyle
Hayes & Yeading United vs Carlisle United
FC United of Manchester vs Doncaster Rovers
Salford City vs Hartlepool United
Scunthorpe United vs Solihull Moors
Hull City vs Fleetwood Town
Colchester United vs Marine
Barrow vs AFC Wimbledon
Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town
Cambridge United vs Shrewsbury Town
Brackley Town vs Bishop's Stortford/St Albans City
Eastleigh vs MK Dons
Hampton & Richmond Borough vs Oldham Athletic
Boreham Wood vs Southend United
Ipswich Town vs Portsmouth
Port Vale vs King's Lynn Town
Lincoln City vs Forest Green Rovers
Banbury United vs Canvey Island