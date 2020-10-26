The first round proper of the FA Cup is nearly upon us and the draw took place tonight - with plenty of sides, including King's Lynn Town, finding out their opponents

King's Lynn Town will travel to League Two Port Vale after the draw was made live tonight (Monday) on BBC2.

Tonight's FA Cup draw. (42866375)

Port Vale – one of midfielder Sam Kelly's former clubs – are managed by John Askey and are currently tenth in the League Two standings.

First round ties are scheduled to take place on the weekend of Saturday, November 7 and winners will pick up £22,629.

Lynn are at this stage for the first time since 2006-7 season when they beat Bishop’s Stortford in the First Round Proper before losing at home to Oldham Athletic at the next hurdle.

Lynn were handed a bye into the first round after Saturday’s scheduled fourth qualifying round opponents Notts County were forced to withdraw from the competition because of a coronavirus outbreak in their squad.

Tomorrow night, the Linnets are back in National League action when they host Wealdstone at The Walks.

Here is the first round draw in full.

Leyton Orient vs Newport County

Havant & Waterlooville vs Cray Valley Paper Mills

Sunderland vs Mansfield Town

Bolton Wanderers vs Crewe Alexandra

Oxford United vs Peterborough United

Exeter City vs AFC Fylde

Tonbridge Angels vs Bradford City

Walsall vs Bristol Rovers

Rochdale vs Chesterfield

Swindon Town vs Darlington

Barnet vs Burton Albion

Wigan Athletic vs Chorley

Tranmere Rovers vs Accrington Stanley

Oxford City vs Northampton Town

Maldon & Tiptree vs Morecambe

Bromley vs Yeovil

Torquay United vs Crawley Town

Eastbourne Borough vs Blackpool

Cheltenham Town vs South Shields

Stevenage vs Concord Rangers

Harrogate Town vs Skelmersdale United

Gillingham vs Woking

Charlton Athletic vs Plymouth Argyle

Hayes & Yeading United vs Carlisle United

FC United of Manchester vs Doncaster Rovers

Salford City vs Hartlepool United

Scunthorpe United vs Solihull Moors

Hull City vs Fleetwood Town

Colchester United vs Marine

Barrow vs AFC Wimbledon

Dagenham & Redbridge vs Grimsby Town

Cambridge United vs Shrewsbury Town

Brackley Town vs Bishop's Stortford/St Albans City

Eastleigh vs MK Dons

Hampton & Richmond Borough vs Oldham Athletic

Boreham Wood vs Southend United

Ipswich Town vs Portsmouth

Port Vale vs King's Lynn Town

Lincoln City vs Forest Green Rovers

Banbury United vs Canvey Island