King's Lynn Town director of football Robbie Back has again highlighted the huge need of a training facility as the club look to continue their rise up the footballing pyramid.

The Linnets find themselves playing at their highest level of football in the club's history after winning successive promotions to the National League.

And despite making an excellent start to the new season in much bigger company, Back feels that the shortage of having a training pitch will eventually hinder the club’s remarkable progress.

The game was played behind closed doors. Picture: Ian Burt. (42536460)

"The club is in the national spotlight and is playing at a level they've never been at before. We've got players travelling for three to four hours to train but it is only possible for an hour because we are losing the light, it's ridiculous.

“It’s going to be our Achilles heel if we are going to continue to move forward because we definitely need somewhere consistent to train – we’re really having to struggle through.

"The chairman has recently splashed out £7,000 on portable floodlights to use at KES (King Edward VII Academy) but the weather is only going to get worse.

"KES have been so accommodating to us, but it wouldn't be fair if we were to end up destroying their pitches over the winter months.

"We've had to move the Reserves to Downham and we can only train on the pitch at the stadium every now and again. This is far from ideal because we don't want to ruin our own pitch in what is such a big season.

"It makes a hell of a difference not having anywhere to train or a solid base to work from. We've already got a disadvantage because we're a part-time club coming up against many full-time teams."

The club are believed to have had dialogue with Alive West Norfolk and Back has questioned why the club can't have use of the facilities at Lynnsport.

"There's a 3G pitch in town but we're not able to use it," he said.

"All we want is three hours a week on it, nothing else, and we are prepared to pay for it. I appreciate it's booked out for five and six-a-side football, but there's two hard-area hockey pitches nearby so why can't they be used for that?

"The town is desperate for another 3G pitch and everyone should be pulling together to help the club succeed.

"We've got one of the best managers and coaches this football club has ever had and I feel sorry for him because of the situation."

Dayle Southwell celebrates his goal with Sonny Carey. Picture: Ian Burt. (42536517)

Neil Gromett, managing director of Alive West Norfolk, said: “Our 3G pitch at Alive Lynnsport is extremely popular, and it is unfortunate that we have no current availability at the time King’s Lynn Town Football Club would like to train.

"Alive West Norfolk have a positive working relationship with the club and we are delighted to be able to host King’s Lynn Town Ladies Football Club for home games and training.

"We will continue to work with the club to try to find a solution, and look forward to further strengthening our partnership for the future.”

Earlier in the summer, after hearing of their promotion from the National League North, King's Lynn Town chairman Cleeve said: "We need our own training centre and, if we were to get that, it would be of a huge benefit to the football club and West Norfolk as a whole.

"Several of the players would be happy to go full-time now but until we get the facilities that just isn't going to happen."