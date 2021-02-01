King's Lynn Town look likely to vote against the continuation of playing matches in the National League – but tomorrow's league clash at Chesterfield is set to go ahead.

National League clubs are set to vote on whether or not to end the season today with there being a separate majority vote for Steps 1 and 2.

King's Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve said: "I think the National League itself will continue, but we've got to hope that grants are given to clubs who can't afford to carry on playing in the current climate."

The Walks. Picture: Tim Smith. (44207233)

The league’s 66 clubs remain split over what to do next as they come to terms with the financial consequences of the pandemic.

Sides have been forced them to play behind closed doors with no supporters since the start of the campaign with no income from gate receipts.

Board members of the National League have started a campaign to get the Government to reverse its decision to offer loans opposed to grants to clubs.

The league have set up an online petition on Change.org in an attempt to persuade the Government to issue grants to clubs.

If successful it would help protect the future of clubs and allow the fifth and sixth tier seasons to continue.

Lynn's chairman has also confirmed that the club is currently appealing a hefty covid charge against them from the National League in relation to both Aaron Jones and Paul Bastock.

The Linnets were forced to postpone the home Boxing Day clash against Notts County and the return trip to Meadow Lane on January 2 due to assistant boss Bastock testing positive before the away trip to Altrincham was postponed by the league after it emerged that defender Aaron Jones had also tested positive over the festive period.

General club manager Mark Hearle and chairman Stephen Cleeve commentating on the live stream. Picture: Tim Smith. (44199805)

Manager Ian Culverhouse, who has described the current situation as a 'farce', will be looking for a big improvement from his side when they travel to the in-form Spireites tomorrow night.

Culverhouse was furious with Lynn's first half display during the 2-0 home defeat to Wrexham at the weekend, saying: “First half - shocking, shocking, we just rolled over.

"They were more physical, came out quicker. There was a desire to be on everything and we were the opposite.

“Second half it just changed round. We didn’t play any football, we just asked questions of them and created a few chances.

“But we can’t start games like that, it is ridiculous.

“It shouldn’t be a learning curve after 16 games because we should know what this league is like, but we were poor first half.

“We have been quite good here in the last couple of performances and we have stepped up against the opposition, but today a lax start and we can’t do that."

Chesterfield have enjoyed an upturn in fortunes since new manager James Rowe was unveiled as the club's new boss at the end of November.

Since Rowe's arrival at the club, the Spireites have lost only once in nine outings with five wins.