Mark Hearle hopes the fallout from the planned European Super League could work in King’s Lynn Town’s favour.

The club’s general manager hopes Lynn may pick up one or two floating supporters for next season’s National League campaign – despite the sudden U-turn by the club’s involved.

Just when you thought the football season could not get any more bizarre, along came a plan that appeared to divide the game and then united fans in fighting against it.

The Walks stadium home of King's Lynn Town Football Club (42511907)

No sooner was the announcement made that the Premier League’s so-called ‘top six’ clubs were going to walk away and join the ESL, 48-hours later all six sides withdrew from the competition.

Manchester City were the first club to pull out after Chelsea had signalled their intent to do so by preparing documentation to withdraw.

The other four sides – Arsenal, Liverpool, Manchester United and Tottenham then followed suit.

Mr Hearle said: “I thought there may be opposition to the formation of the European Super League (ESL) but the scale of it most certainly surprised me - as it did the owners of the club’s involved.

“The fans have quite clearly forced their hands on this occasion and I would think it’s something that will now be on the back burner again for a while ‘

“I think the way it’s been handled may make some supporters feel that they have had enough of all of this and some will be attracted to watch their football at National League level downwards.

“As we know there is a lot of appeal in the product but we all have to do as much as possible to firstly attract the floating punter and then make them become a regular.”

The plan was seen as a complete kick in the teeth to football after what has been a torrid season for many clubs because of the coronavirus pandemic.

With games being played behind closed doors, Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve has shelled out tens of thousands of pounds of his own money with no income from gate receipts and a lack of government funding.

It is hoped that step three of the Government’s roadmap, due on May 17, will see fans back at The Walks and a reduced capacity for King’s Lynn Town’s final home game of the season against Aldershot on May 29.