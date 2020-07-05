Lynn's King Edward VII Academy, in an exciting partnership with King's Lynn Town Football Club, is proud to announce the launch of a football academy.

The unique nature of the new King's Lynn Town Academy, which will formally launch in September, will allow all students to follow their own educational path, whether that be studying for A Levels, taking a vocational course or a combination of the two, at KES.

The Academy is open to anyone aged 16-18, and all students will be required to meet the school’s entry requirements in order to gain a place, regardless of their footballing ability.