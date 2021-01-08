King's Lynn Town Football Club is hoping that the surface at The Walks will be 'pitch perfect' after installing new protective covers this afternoon.

Along with resident groundsman Steve Curtis, a small band of volunteers helped install the new covers, which club officials will help protect the pitch from the freezing temperatures overnight.

Temperatures are predicted to drop as low as minus three celsius – leaving the surface, especially underneath the main stand, in severe threat of frost.

The covers were put in place at The Walks. Picture: Ian Burt. (43891471)

It is hoped the covers will ensure that tomorrow's National League clash against FA Halifax Town – Lynn's first home game since the goalless draw with Torquay on December 12 – will beat the big freeze.

Lynn's groundsman, Steve Curtis. Picture: Ian Burt. (43891481)

The Linnets haven't kicked a ball in anger since their 3-1 FA Trophy victory over Alfreton Town after a member of the club's management team tested positive for coronavirus.

Recent signings Michael Gyasi and Alex Kiwomya are both in contention to make their debuts for the club.

The club thank the volunteers for their support.

