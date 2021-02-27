National League

King's Lynn Town 2 Weymouth 2

King's Lynn Town and Weymouth went toe-to-toe as the spoils were shared in an entertaining National League encounter at The Walks – as the Linnets continue to find a possible solution to completing the rest of the campaign.

The game was expected to be Lynn's last game of the current campaign, but it is widely believed that a possible contingency plan is being put in place so Ian Culverhouse's side can field a team at Notts County and beyond.

If that proves to be the case it could mean a number of the contracted players being furloughed and some other members of the playing squad taking a slight wage cut.

Cameron King celebrates his goal. Picture: Tim Smith. (44696522)

Tyler Denton and Cameron King were both on target for Lynn in an action-packed first half which saw four goals in a 23-minute spell.

An early opportunity for the hosts saw King surge forward from just outside his own penalty area before picking out Tyler Denton on the left, but the defender was denied by a timely tackle from Brennan Camp.

Weymouth took the lead with their first real attack of the afternoon in the 12th minute after Calvin Brooks pierced up the Lynn backline for Andrew Dallas to slot the ball under the body of Archie Mair.

Brooks was the tormentor again five minutes later after beating Denton down the right and whipping in a cross for Sean Shields to head over.

Home midfielder King was instrumental in everything Lynn produced and, perhaps when he should have had a shot himself, he chose to fee the ball through to Alex Kiwomya who saw his shot stopped by a point-blank save from Ethan Ross.

Tyler Denton after scoring his first goal in a Lynn shirt. Picture: Tim Smith. (44696524)

King was the provider for Lynn's leveller in the 29th minute as he teed up Denton to smash home his first goal in Lynn colours from just inside the box.

No sooner had Lynn got themselves back in the game they were behind again two minutes later.

The Linnets had numerous opportunities to clear their lines before the ball found its way to Andreas Robinson just outside the box, whose rasping shot left left Mair with no chance.

It was inevitable there would be another goal and it took a moment of magic to see the home side redress the balance for a second time ten minutes before the interval.

King and Adam Marriott exchanged passes in the box and King made no mistake with the finish.

Lynn's Alex Kiwomya runs at the Weymouth defence. Picture: Tim Smith. (44696518)

Weymouth's Shields grazed the far post of Mair's goal four minutes into the second period as the south coast outfit went close to getting their noses in front for a third time.

Michael Gash then headed Tai Fleming's centre into the arms of Ross as the match followed the pattern of a basketball clash.

Denton came close to getting his name on the scoresheet for a second time as the game went into its final 20 minutes but his shot was too tame to beat Ross between the visiting posts.

Mair pulled off a fine save to deny the visitors a late winner while at the other end Ross flung himself to his left to superbly keep out a late effort from Gash.

Lynn's Cameron King equalises for the home side. Picture: Tim Smith. (44696520)

King's Lynn Town: Mair, Callan-McFadden, Smith, Clunan, Gash, Marriott(Southwell 69), Fleming,King,Kiwomya (Richards 80), Carey, Denton. Subs not used: Gyasi, Jarvis, Mitchell.

Weymouth: Ross, Camp, McCarthy, Thomson (Cooke 77), Robinson, Brooks (Luque 69), Dallas, Mensah, Revan, Harfield, Shields. Subs not used: Fonku, Leslie-Smith, Ngalo.

Stats (Lynn first)

Shots on target: 11, 4.

Shots off target: 8, 4.

Corners: 9, 5.

Free kicks conceded: 8, 11.

Yellow cards: 1, 0.

Red cards: 0, 0.