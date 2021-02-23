King's Lynn Town have today launched a Linnets donation pledge scheme and called on the 'footballing world' to help salvage their National League status.

The Linnets hope the fundraising initiative will allow them to complete the season after step one clubs voted to continue the campaign last week.

The move comes barely 24 hours after club chairman Stephen Cleeve warned that closing the club was one of the options he would be forced to consider without a financial solution, after the government insisted it would only provide loans, rather than further grants, to enable play to continue.

The Walks - home of the Linnets. Picture: Tim Smith (44216863)

He said: "Through no fault of its own the club has found itself in a position that it can no longer afford to participate in the National League without the assistance of monies in a grant form.

"If the club took a loan in the current circumstances it would saddle it with a debt which would be around it’s neck for many years to come.

"Add to that the prime ministers announcement that supporters will not be allowed into sports grounds until at least May 17, we could have possibly one game this season with a crowd on May 29, which even then would be limited."

The Linnets' donation pledge is a way for not only supporters of club, but fans of football around the county, the country and even the world to rally to support them in these very difficult times.

Priced at £300 each, the pledges are available to purchase by clicking on the link at: www.kltown.co.uk

Mr Cleeve added: "As a way of saying thank you for your donation I will allow entry to the next ten games played at The Walks.

"This may be the Aldershot fixture at the end of the present season or the pre season games and early league fixtures of season 2021/22.

"It would be fair to say that unless a substantial amount of these pledges are taken up there is no guarantee that we will be able to continue this current season.

"I have also estimated that it will cost around £100,000 if we do not continue the season.

"I thank you in advance of your donations to our tremendous club."

One of the first people to donate is Kevin Dack, associate director of Norwich City Football Club.

Mr Dack said: "As a Norwich City supporter and general football fan of 50 years it is very frustrating to view the challenges faced by King’s Lynn Town and other similar community football clubs in the face of the pandemic.

"In general, I would have hoped that football in a wider sense and/or the Government would have resolved the issues.

"Community football clubs are a vital resource which we must seek to protect.

"In that spirit I am happy to make a £300 contribution to King’s Lynn’s fundraising initiative and wish them well in their bid to retain their recently achieved status within the National League."

The club have said there is a mechanism for people to give smaller amounts by clicking on the war chest donation page on the main page of the club's website.