Sonny Carey's stock is rising, with several clubs continuing to monitor his rapid progress on the pitch - but the youngster is putting all of transfer speculation firmly behind him.

The Lynn News understands that League Two Bolton Wanderers have an interest in taking the 20-year-old King's Lynn Town midfielder to The University of Bolton Stadium in the summer.

Championship promotion chasers Bournemouth and Swansea are also fond admirers of the former Norwich City Academy player who has 14 months left to run on his current contract.

Sonny Carey fires King's Lynn Town in front against Chesterfield with fellow midfielder Cameron King watching on.Picture: Tim Smith. (46051029)

Carey, who enhanced his reputation further with a sublime free-kick in the 2-1 home defeat to Chesterfield on Saturday, said: “I just let all the noise in the background look after itself and I just focus on when I get on the pitch doing what the gaffer has told me to do and give 100pc for the team.

“It’s good hearing the stuff but at the end of the day it is all talk and interest and that’s it until the end of the season and we will see what happens.”

Carey, who joined Lynn from Wroxham in June 2019, has had to remain patient for his chance to shine at The Walks.

Even at the start of this season he was not a regular starter with manager Ian Culverhouse reluctant to throw him in at the deep end.

But his performances coming off the bench left the Linnets boss with little option other than to give the young playmaker more of a chance to impress.

“I am 20 now and I want to play as much as I can,” he said.

“Talking about last season as well, I didn’t start as many games as I wanted

"And with players being furloughed and stuff it leaves players to get their chance – I think I have come in and taken my chance well, I’ve been playing alright lately and I just have to keep my head down and keep playing well.”

King's Lynn Town midfielder Sonny Carey. Picture: Tim Smith (46051031)

According to other media sources, League Two Wanderers are also keeping an eye on Carey's fellow midfielder partner Cameron King.

Carey spoke openly about his midfield relationship with King, which has flourished considerably when the two have lined up alongside each other in recent months.

“Me and Kingy have a good partnership,” he said.

“We know each other well and it’s great to play alongside him. He knows where I’m going to be on the pitch and I know where he’s going to be.

"We do some good link-up play at tomes and it’s great playing alongside Kingy.”

Much to his surprise, Carey has witnessed two team-mates leave within the space of 24 hours.

First it was striker Adam Marriott, who linked-up with Eastleigh on a free transfer, before fellow frontman Kairo Mitchell followed him out of the Walks' exit door for an undisclosed fee to Chesterfield which, according to some reports, could be worth in the region of £35,000 to Lynn should the Spireites be promoted from the National League.

“I didn’t know anything about it,” he said.

“They both happened really quickly, but that is what football is like.

“If you are playing well – Kairo scored five or six goals in the last seven or eight games – he deserved to get his move to Chesterfield and I wish them both the best.”