King's Lynn Town midfielder Sonny Carey has completed his move to Blackpool for an undisclosed fee, the Championship outfit have confirmed.

The highly sought after midfielder, 20, links up with Seasiders on an initial three-year contract, which also contains an option for a further 12 months.

The fee paid for Carey is believed to be a club record for King's Lynn Town and is expected to include add-ons should the midfielder ever move on.

The former Norwich City academy player scored six goals in 46 games last season is regarded as one of the hottest properties outside the English Football League.

Midfielder Sonny Carey celebrates his goal against Chesterfield on Saturday. Picture: Tim Smith. (48335445)

On the move, Sonny Carey told the Blackpool website: “It’s an exciting time for the club and everybody involved, especially with the promotion. The club’s heading in the right direction.

“I’ve had a good couple of seasons at King’s Lynn, but I feel now is the time for a new challenge and a fresh, new start somewhere.

“I had a Zoom chat with the gaffer and he is renowned for improving young players with his background at Liverpool.

"I’m a young player myself – I’m only 20 – and to work with somebody like the gaffer, who has worked with younger players and with the reputation he’s got, that was a massive part of why I’ve come to Blackpool.”

Blackpool manager Neil Critchley added: “I’m delighted that Sonny has decided to join us. He’s a player that has attracted a fair bit of interest with his performances for King’s Lynn and is somebody we have monitored closely through our recruitment process.

“Sonny’s performed very well in the National League and is capable of creating and scoring goals from midfield.

“He plays with real personality and has shown great character and drive following his time at Norwich to bounce back and rise up the leagues again.

“If you have the ability and characteristics, then we are a club that will always give young players opportunities.”

The Tangerines were hot favourites to secure the services of Carey and have beaten off competition from the likes Swansea City, Bournemouth and Ipswich Town to land his signature.

At a press conference earlier this morning, manager Ian Culverhouse revealed that the 20-year-old was close to leaving The Walks.

Culverhouse said: "I think Sonny deserves his move and hopefully he gets it, but it has also got to be right for this football club.

"If it is Blackpool and the move works out, I think he is going to a very good manager who will help develop him even further.

"He's got gears in him and is capable of going on to the next level. I think he will flourish if he does go there."

Playmaker Carey scored the winning goal against Port Vale in the FA Cup and turned in a number of impressive displays during the club’s first season in the top flight of the National League.

The youngster spent seven years in Norwich City’s academy before arriving at The Walks after a brief spell at Wroxham.