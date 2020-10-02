Cameron King has won many battles on and off the pitch – and now the King's Lynn Town midfielder is looking to win a conflict of a different kind.

Lynn's opening day clash against Yeovil has thrown up an interesting subplot as the Linnets target a winning start in non league's top flight.

Former Scotland Under-21 international King could find himself going head-to-head with ex-roommate Josh Staunton after playing alongside him in FC Halifax Town's midfield last season.

Cameron King has returned to King's Lynn Town.

And rather than playing on warfare video game Call Of Duty, the pair face combat at the opposite ends of the pitch.

Both players made the decision for pastures new in the summer. Staunton became the marquee arrival for Yeovil in the close season while the much sought-after King opted to return to his Norfolk roots to rejoin Lynn.

After living in the same house for the past two years, they are set to renew acquaintances on the opening day of a new campaign.

King said: "Josh was my housemate at Halifax for two years and we've become really good friends.

"He was my Call of Duty partner while we roomed together and I always used to beat him quite comfortably so I've got one over him there.

"I'm sure he will be looking to stick one on me in the first ten minutes on Saturday while I'll be doing my best to nutmeg him. We are both fierce competitors on the football field.

"It's a really weird one as during the lockdown period we were both talking about playing nearer to our homes.

"Before the fixtures came out I was hoping it was either Yeovil or Halifax and that's how it turned out.

"Josh is a really good player, he's a box-to-box midfielder and a really strong player."

Cameron King, signed from FC Halifax last week, was back in a Linnets' shirt and came on in the second half.

King’s two years with FC Halifax, which included helping them to the play-off semi-finals, could prove invaluable for National League newcomers Lynn.

In his first season at The Shaymen, King found himself in and out of the side under Jamie Fullarton, starting 20 games and making 14 substitute appearances.

But under Peter Wild last term, the former Norwich City Youth Cup winner started 27 times and made eight substitute appearances, despite missing a month of the season through illness.

"It's a tough league and anyone can beat anyone on their day, which is why we have nothing to fear," said King.

"There's no reason why we can't be up towards the top end of the table this season with the squad we've got.

"It's relentless at times, but once we get going I think the heavy fixture list will help with fitness and we're desperate to get going.

"I think the boys will find it strange having no fans there, but unfortunately it's something we are going to have to get used to as I can't see it changing anytime soon.

"It's not going to help us at home but it might away from The Walks as some of the clubs get really big crowds and you do feel the pressure from the sidelines at times."

Cameron King has returned to King's Lynn Town.

Saturday's opening-day opponents will be a tough nut to crack - as King found out with Halifax last term.

"They are a very good team," he admitted.

"We were unbeaten at home and were full of confidence when they came to our place, but they beat us 2-0.

"It was a bit of a wake-up call for us last season after our good start. They out-worked and pressed us so hard on the day. It made us realise you have to work so hard in every game to pick up results at this level."