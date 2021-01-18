The future of King's Lynn Town's National League season and the two regionalised divisions one step down the pyramid has been thrown into doubt tonight.

It is understood that the Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport (DCMS) has indicated to the National League that their £11m of funding for the remainder of the season will be in the form of loans, not grants.

Grants will only be available to clubs in exceptional circumstances and the National League is now encouraging clubs to contact their local MP's to ask them to lobby DCMS.

Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve recently called on the government to stop playing 'Russian Roulette' with clubs and their futures.

Cleeve felt that many clubs would not have agreed to start the current season behind closed doors had they known it involved taking on further financial obligations.

"Football clubs are at the very centre of their communities, far more so than any theatre, so we must not be treated as second class citizens because the general public have long memories when they next stand in front of the ballet box with a pencil in their hand," he said.

And only last month, 12 National League North clubs issued a joint damning statement aimed at the DCMS and the FA over financial support.

They called on the DCMS and The FA ‘not to betray the trust’ of clubs who agreed to commence the current season on the understanding that grants would be provided to replace essential lost revenue.

The joint-statement read: "When National League clubs agreed in October to start the season playing behind closed doors, this decision was based on reassurances that grants would be provided to compensate for essential revenue lost from fans not returning on October 1.

"Had these assurances not been provided then many clubs at our level may have taken the decision not to commence the season.

"Matchday revenue from supporters attending games and its associated income streams are the lifeblood for our clubs.

"We are grateful to the Government, The FA, and the National Lottery for recognising this and the roles our clubs play in their communities. We thank them for the grant support we have received to date.

"The initial package of £10m was to cover the first three months of the season with the clear understanding that grants would continue until it was safe for crowds to return.

"There was absolutely no mention of loans at that time.

"We have all worked diligently to comply with elite sport protocols and ensure a prudent approach to financial management based upon the reassurances given in October.

"We the undersigned clubs therefore call on the Secretary of State Oliver Dowden, the Department of Culture, Media & Sport and The FA not to betray the trust National League clubs placed in them by agreeing to commence the season and to ensure the additional £11m in support is in the form of grants not loans."

Many Step 1 and 2 clubs remain very reluctant to take on loans and would prefer to furlough players and staff rather than continue playing the season.

The National League is expected to meet with clubs on Wednesday to discuss the current predicament.