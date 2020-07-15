King's Lynn Town midfielder signs contract while defender leaves The Walks
Published: 14:22, 15 July 2020
| Updated: 14:23, 15 July 2020
National League King's Lynn Town's squad continues to take shape ahead of the forthcoming season.
Midfielder Jordan Richards has agreed a none-year deal to remain at the club while Tom Ward has had his contract cancelled with the football club by mutual consent.
Ward confirmed that he cannot commit fully to The Linnets National League campaign next season after deciding that he wished to return to hiscareer of teaching and coaching.
Read moreFootballKings Lynn
More by this authorGreg Plummer
This website and its associated newspaper are members of the Independent Press Standards Organisation (IPSO)