King's Lynn Town given fresh hope of promotion from National League North after EFL announce draft plans

By Greg Plummer
-
Published: 19:07, 21 May 2020
 Published: 19:07, 21 May 2020

National League North high-flyers King's Lynn Town have fresh hopes of going up after the English Football League announced they would have promotion and relegation on Thursday.

Non-League’s top tier have been waiting for the EFL to decide on how they would end their season before making a decision of their own.

It is a welcome boost for Lynn, who are second in National League North, two points behind York with two games in hand.

