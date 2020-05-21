King's Lynn Town given fresh hope of promotion from National League North after EFL announce draft plans
Published: 19:07, 21 May 2020
| Updated: 19:09, 21 May 2020
National League North high-flyers King's Lynn Town have fresh hopes of going up after the English Football League announced they would have promotion and relegation on Thursday.
Non-League’s top tier have been waiting for the EFL to decide on how they would end their season before making a decision of their own.
It is a welcome boost for Lynn, who are second in National League North, two points behind York with two games in hand.
Read moreFootballKings Lynn
More by this authorGreg Plummer