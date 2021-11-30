King's Lynn Town have confirmed that Paul Bastock will look after first team affairs until the club appoint a new manager.

Bastock will remain in the dugout on an interim basis after the club parted company with manager Ian Culverhouse by mutual consent yesterday.

The record-breaking goalkeeper was Culverhouse's assistant during his second stint at the club.

Assistant boss Paul Bastock can't believe Lynn's luck as another chance goes begging on Tuesday night. Picture: Tim Smith. (44463345)

Last night, Bastock paid tribute to Lynn's former boss on Twitter saying: "What an amazing journey to be on with this man, not only the best manager and coach I’ve worked under but a absolutely top class bloke.

"Can’t thank Ian enough for all the experiences he’s given me and the football club." #CullysArmy

King's Lynn Town face basement boys Dover Athletic in their next National League fixture on Saturday, December 11.