King's Lynn Town's National League clash with Altrincham tomorrow night has been postponed by the National League.

The decision follows another positive coronavirus test within the Linnets' camp - their second one in less than a month.

National League chiefs have taken the decision to postpone the game due to a 'procedural error' at The Walks.

A statement posted on the Linnets' website this morning said: "Tomorrow evening’s scheduled National League fixture at Altrincham has been postponed by the National League due to an ongoingCOVID investigation at The Walks.

The Walks stadium home of King's Lynn Town Football Club (42511907)

"Following assistant manager Paul Bastock’s positive test on Christmas Day, full-back Aaron Jones also provided a positive COVID test over the festive period.

"Aaron’s last contact with any of his team mates or club management was on December 22 – the fixture away at Alfreton Town in the FA Trophy.

"A procedural error took place within the club, which has now been rectified, in relation to the situation involving Aaron with the National League informing the club that they had taken the decision to postpone the game early this morning.

"No other players or club management are having to isolate because of the situation and we expect to be back in action this weekend when we visit Hornchurch in the FA Trophy."

The Linnets saw their festive programme decimated after one of the club's management team tested positive following the 3-1 FA Trophy win at Alfreton Town.

Lynn subsequently saw their home and away games against Notts County and the trip to Chesterfield postponed.

After the game on Saturday, manager Ian Culverhouse was specifically asked about the fitness of Jones, to which he replied: "It's a sign of the times."