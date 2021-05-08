King's Lynn Town's home National League clash against Solihull Moors postponed due to waterlogged pitch
King's Lynn Town's home clash against Solihull Moors this afternoon was postponed due to a waterlogged pitch.
Heavy rain since early this morning left parts of the playing surface at The Walks under water and a decision to call the game off was made an hour before the scheduled kick-off.
Lynn were hoping to avenge their 5-0 thrashing in the reverse fixture of last October as they looked an end a run of eight games without a win.
Fans may be allowed back in the ground when the game is rescheduled for later this month with the second part of the government's road map due to end on May 17.
Supporters, currently excluded because of the coronavirus pandemic, will be able to return in smaller numbers from that date, subject to government approval.
On Tuesday night, the Linnets are due to travel to play-off chasers Chesterfield.