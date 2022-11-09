King's Lynn Town's tie against Stevenage will kick off live coverage of the FA Cup Second Round later this month.

The tie at the Walks will be broadcast on BBC One and the BBC iPlayer on Saturday, November 26, with the game kicking off at 12.45pm.

It is believed to be the first time that Lynn will have been shown on terrestrial TV with the club's Second Round home tie against Oldham Athletic back in 2006/07 being screened by Sky Sports.

The Linnets defeated League Two Doncaster Rovers 1-0 at the Eco-Power Stadium on Saturday to reach this stage.

The Walks Stadium, home of King's Lynn Town FC. Picture: Ian Burt. (57280087)

Live broadcast fees of £60,000 will be distributed to these clubs in addition to any payments from the competition’s prize fund.

The full second round proper fixture schedule and any further broadcast details will be announced at the earliest opportunity.

In a statement on their social media feed, Lynn said: "We have had confirmation that our FA Cup second round fixture has been selected for TV coverage.

"The match will be shown live on BBC One and kick-off at 12.45pm on Saturday 26th November. Ticket information, including hospitality packages will be released shortly."

Games for TV coverage

Saturday, November 26

King’s Lynn Town v Stevenage at 12.45pm GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online.

Forest Green Rovers v Alvechurch at 3pm GMT on BBC One, BBC iPlayer and BBC Sport online.

Sunday, November 27

Ebbsfleet United v Fleetwood Town at 12.30pm GMT on ITV and ITV Hub.

Newport County v Torquay United or Derby County at 3.15pm GMT on ITV and ITV Hub.