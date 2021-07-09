King's Lynn Town's home league clash against Dagenham and Redbridge in September will be broadcast live on BT Sport 1 on the evening of Saturday, September 11.

Lynn kick-off the new season by hosting relegated League Two outfit Southend United at The Walks on August 21, but BT chiefs have selected Lynn's game against the Daggers for live coverage the following month.

The National League and BT Sport are delighted to announce no fewer than 12 live matches as we gear up for the return of football next month.

Lynn's new signing Gold Omotayo.. (49042983)

Following the release of the 2021-22 fixtures on Wednesday afternoon, BT Sport have confirmed their selections for the first three months of the new campaign, with every team appearing live at least once.

BT Sport are once again fully committed to their incredible coverage of the Vanarama National League and their eighth year of coverage starts with one of last season’s play-off participants.

Bromley and Grimsby Town raise the curtain on August 21, and the match at Hayes Lane gets underway at 5.20pm.

A week later the cameras head to Roots Hall where new boys Southend United host Stockport County in the usual evening slot.

The bank holiday offering involves two of last season’s play-off sides – Wrexham entertain Notts County at the Racecourse Ground.

September has no fewer than five games in the diary – starting with Yeovil Town facing FC Halifax Town at Huish Park on September 4.

On Saturday September 11, it’s King’s Lynn Town’s turn to host a televised clash as Dagenham & Redbridge fall into focus at the Walks.

Weymouth vs Dover Athletic follows just seven days later - the following weekend’s action comes from Derbyshire as Chesterfield see beaten Promotion Finalists Torquay United pitch up at the Technique Stadium.

Eastleigh see in October against Boreham Wood before the cameras head to Wealdstone three days later for the Stones’ clash with Solihull Moors.

The schedule is finished off with three games in a week at the end of October – starting with Woking’s visit to Maidenhead United on Saturday 23.

Then it’s Altrincham hosting Solihull Moors on Tuesday October 26 before Harry Kewell’s Barnet bring the curtain down against Aldershot Town on Saturday October 30.

All games will be live on BT Sport 1HD.

Live BT Sport match selections (kick-off time):

Saturday August 21 – Bromley v Grimsby Town (5.20pm)

Saturday August 28 – Southend United v Stockport County (5.20pm)

Monday August 30 – Wrexham v Notts County (7.30pm)

Saturday September 4 – Yeovil Town v FC Halifax Town (5.15pm)

Saturday September 11 – King’s Lynn Town v Dagenham & Redbridge (5.20pm)

Saturday September 18 – Weymouth v Dover Athletic (5.20pm)

Saturday September 25 – Chesterfield v Torquay United (5.20pm)

Saturday October 2 – Eastleigh v Boreham Wood (5.20pm)

Tuesday October 5 – Wealdstone v Solihull Moors (7.45pm)

Saturday October 23 – Maidenhead United v Woking (5.20pm)

Tuesday October 26 – Altrincham v Solihull Moors (7.45pm)

Saturday October 30 – Barnet v Aldershot Town (5.20pm)