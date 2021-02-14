King's Lynn Town's National League clash at Dover Athletic next Saturday looks unlikely to go ahead.

It comes after The Whites, who are due to host the Linnets next weekend, said they won't play another game this season due to a lack of funding.

Dover chairman Jim Parmenter has put their first-team squad on furlough and says they won't play until further funding is available.

King's Lynn Town chairman Stephen Cleeve.. (36853380)

Mr Parmenter said he had been left with no option but to make the decision to prevent the club from becoming insolvent.

“We are operating in unprecedented times," he said.

"We have to make difficult decisions. “We wanted to leave the decision that has been made as long as possible before making this final announcement in the hope a support package may appear.

“Unfortunately no support has been forthcoming, so it is with the deepest regret that the club must now furlough all staff and players and reduce operations to a bare minimum.

“All financial reserves have now been completely exhausted. For 15 years, I have run the club without debt and I do not intend to change that now.

“The club will be unable to fulfill further National League fixtures until appropriate funding is made available.”

Dover's three loan players - Harry Ransom (Millwall), Ryan Hanson (Hull) and Oliver Webber (Crystal Palace) - have all returned to their parent clubs.

Manager Andy Hessenthaler and his assistant Nicky Southall have also been put on furlough.

It remains to be seen what steps the King's Lynn Town will take if no financial support is made available.

Only last week, chairman Stephen Cleeve, who is largely funding the club out of his own pocket, said The Walks outfit were in 'the lap of the gods' after voting to end the season immediate effect.

Manager Ian Culverhouse has also called on the season to be ended in the current circumstances.

On Tuesday night, the Linnets are due to host Notts County at The Walks in the National League.