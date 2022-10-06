King's Lynn Town Football Club has massively reduced ticket prices for its forthcoming FA Cup tie against Ashington as a show of support for fans during the cost of living crisis.

With everyday prices continuing to spiral for fans, the Linnets have slashed prices by almost half for the Fourth Qualifying Round tie at The Walks on October 15.

The club is charging just £10 for fans, sitting or standing, and just a £1 for children, sitting or standing.

The Walks Stadium, home of King's Lynn Town FC. Picture: Ian Burt. (57280087)

Normal match day match day tickets are between £17 and £22 with concessions priced at £15 and £17 and Under-16s £5 and £10.

It is hoped the generous move will see a bumper gate for the visit of the Northern League side who defeated Stocksbridge Park Steels 3-0 in a replay on Tuesday night to book a trip to Norfolk.

Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve Tweeted this morning: "We need you at The Walks for the visit of Ashington

"We know that some of you are having a tough time so prices will be just £10 for everyone seated or standing and just £1 for children seated or standing.

"We have listened now we need a packed house."

With Norwich City (7.45pm) and Peterborough United both in away action that day, the Linnets will be hoping their generous offer will attract a few 'floating' fans through the gates.

Lynn are just 90 minutes away from potentially meeting an English Football League side. Prize money for the winners is £9,375, while the losers will receive £3,125.