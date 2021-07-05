King's Lynn Town have boosted their attacking options by bringing in Swiss-born striker Gold Omotayo.

Omotayo, 27, arrives at The Walks from Lynn's National League rivals Wrexham.

Tall forward Omotayo netted twice against the Linnets last season in the 5-3 defeat against the Red Dragons in their final away game of the campaign.

Gold Omotayo celebrates his goal at Barnet for Maidstone United. Picture: Steve Terrell (48887717)

Director of football Rob Back told the club's website: "It has taken a few weeks to get this one over the line, but we are really pleased Gold has decided to join us. He has good experience at this level and above and will be a great addition to the squad."

On his move to Norfolk, Gold added: “I am thrilled and delighted to have signed for the club and look forward to the season ahead. For me personally this is a fresh start and a big challenge and, with the security of a 2 year deal, it is one I am looking forward too greatly.

"I had no doubts once I had spoken with the manager that this is the right club to come and play my football at.

"My aim is to bring some physicality to the team as well as experience of the National League. I know that given a run of games in the side it will sharpen me up and the goals will follow. I’m looking forward to joining up with my new teammates and to be playing in front of the supporters very soon.”

Before putting pen-to-paper for Wrexham in non league's top flight, the frontman had been without a club since leaving FC Halifax Town last October, and has also played for Yeovil, Maidstone United, Whitehawk and Bury.

Omotayo began his career in the youth team at FC Zürich in his home city as a goalkeeper, before spells with FC Schlieren and Wettswil-Bonstetten.

He then moved to Whitehawk in December 2017, signing a contract with the club in January 2018 after impressing in his first four games, then after scoring nine times in the second half of the 2017–18 season, he moved to Bury.

He scored the only goal of the game on his League debut against Yeovil Town before Bury loaned him to Maidstone United.

In August 2019, Omotayo signed for Yeovil on a contract until the end of the 2019-20 season, then signed for FC Halifax Town on a short-term deal but left the club after five appearances without scoring.