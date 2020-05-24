King's Lynn Town Football Club have joined forces with their local spar store to deliver a little cheer to some of the club's elderly and vulnerable season ticket holders during the coronavirus pandemic.

From Monday, club volunteers will be delivering care packages to some of the club's senior supporters and to make a brief check on their general well being.

Speaking on the link up with the Spar on Tennyson Road, Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve said: "I would like to thank Spar and their staff for stepping up to the plate and supporting us in this joint venture.