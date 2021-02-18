King's Lynn Town's National League season will continue – but the North and South sections will be declared null and void – after league chiefs revealed the outcome of voting this evening.

Clubs in step one voted 7-13 against ending the season and will now continue with the remainder of the campaign.

Where that leaves King's Lynn Town is uncertain with chairman Stephen Cleeve revealing they struggling to cope with the financial impact of matches being played without fans

The Walks, home of King's Lynn Town Football Club.. (42205028)

Earlier today, Cleeve said: "What has been served up to us is nothing better than a dog's dinner.

"The National League are punishing some clubs for their own failings and the way it is going many clubs will be forced into an insolvency position.

"If they force us to continue, it will be nothing more than a pure vanity project.

"It costs a significant amount of money a month to run the football club a month and this just can't got on with no fans coming through the gates.

"For clubs who aren't in a position to carry on, the league should expunge their results and start again next season once fans are hopefully allowed back in."

All 66 clubs in the National League, National League North and National League South voted on whether the season should carry on or be cancelled.

The vote came about after it emerged government funding for the rest of the season would be provided in loans and not grants.

Resolution one, which called for steps one (the National League) and steps two (North and South) to be able to determine the outcomes of their own divisions.

Twenty-one National League sides voted in favour and none against, In the North it was 16-6 in favour and 9-12 against in the South.

This meant the necessary 75 per cent of votes in favour needed were met.

In step two, 15 North clubs voted to null and void against seven. In the South nine clubs wanted to null and void and 12 to continue.

The Walks stadium home of King's Lynn Town Football Club (42511907)

However, overall, the voting means that the lowest tier of elite football will be scrapped for the remainder of the campaign.

"There are two votes from the National Division that have not yet been cast, however, the outcome of the resolutions cannot be affected by these votes, however they are cast," the National League explained.

"With the voting procedure now closed, National League North and South fixtures will cease with immediate effect.

"The board will take the resolution outcome to the Football Association for ratification. This will include dialogue regarding promotion and relegation."