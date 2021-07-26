King's Lynn Town will host five Norwich City Under-23 games at The Walks next season in a new partnership between the clubs.

The league campaign will officially begin for David Wright’s side on Sunday, August 15 at Staplewood Training Ground when they face Southampton.

But Lynn will host the Under-23 clash between Norwich City and West Brom on Monday, September 27 (7pm).

This will be followed by the clashes between Norwich City and Fulham on Friday, October 1 (7pm), Norwich City and Birmingham on Friday, October 22 (7pm), Norwich City and Nottingham Forest on Friday, November 5 (7pm) and Norwich City and Newcastle on Monday, February 28 (7pm).

A Linnets spokesman said: “As a club we are very grateful that the bond between us and Norwich grows stronger and we look forward to hosting some of their games.

"We are delighted they have chosen The Walks to host some games where future, and some current, Premier League players will be on show."

Please note that fixtures are subject to change.