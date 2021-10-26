BBC's Football Focus will be filming in King's Lynn ahead of their First Round Proper FA Cup tie with League Two side Walsall on November 6.

A statement on the club's website last night said: "The BBC have asked us to invite around 100 fans to attend the filming of the programme at the ground.

"To attend, we require you to have purchased a ticket for the game and to be at the ground from 10:45am on matchday.

The Walks, home of King's Lynn Town FC.. (38641327)

"Better still if you are wearing a club shirt or scarf, the more chance you have of getting in. Some of you will be in the Blues and Gold Bar and some in the cafe/shop area.

"The Blue and Gold bar and cafe will open early for attendees and you never know you may get on TV or even be interviewed live on the BBC.

"Admittance will be restricted by the BBC and be on a first-come first-serve basis."

Since debuting in 1974, Football Focus has been a fixture of the Saturday television schedule in Britain.

It features a preview of all the top footballing action with detailed analysis from an expert panel of guests.

Alex Scott is the new host of the show after taking over from Dan Walker earlier this year.

Walker hosted the programme since 2009, following in the footsteps of the likes of Gary Lineker, who hosted it from 1996 to 1999, and Bob Wilson.