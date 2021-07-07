King’s Lynn Town have been handed a rip-roaring home game to start their second campaign in the National League.

The Linnets will host Southend United, relegated from League Two last season, on Saturday, August 21, in what is expected to attract a bumper gate to The Walks .

Lynn make the long trip to Yeovil – the side they hosted in front of the BT Sport cameras on the opening day of last season's campaign –a week later before a home game against Chesterfield on August 30.

The fixture list – released at 1pm today – has also given them a bumper festive season game at home to Notts County on Boxing Day with a trip to Chesterfield on January 2, sandwiching a trip to Grimsby Town on December 28.

The Walks stadium home of King's Lynn Town Football Club. (33875399)

Another relegated team, Grimsby, will be at The Walks on April 18, a Bank Holiday Monday, while the last game of the campaign will see Lynn travel to Wealdstone.

Ian Culverhouse's side begin their pre-season schedule by hosting League One MK Dons next Tuesday (7pm) before welcoming Premier League Norwich City to The Walks three days later on the Friday.

King's Lynn Town National League fixtures 2021/22

Sat 21 Aug Southend United (H)

Sat 28 Aug Yeovil Town (A)

Mon 30 Aug Chesterfield (H)

Sat 04 Sep Eastleigh (A)

Sat 11 Sep Dagenham & Redbridge (H)

Tue 14 Sep Altrincham (A)

Sat 25 Sep Wealdstone (H)

Sat 02 Oct Maidenhead Utd (A)

Tue 05 Oct Barnet (H)

Sat 09 Oct Solihull Moors (H)

Sat 23 Oct Torquay Utd (A)

Tue 26 Oct Boreham Wood (H)

Sat 30 Oct Weymouth (A)

Sat 13 Nov Wrexham (H)

Sat 20 Nov Bromley (A)

Tue 23 Nov Stockport County (A)

Sat 27 Nov Aldershot Town (H)

Sat 04 Dec FC Halifax Town (A)

Sat 11 Dec Dover Athletic (H)

Sun 26 Dec Notts County (H)

Tue 28 Dec Grimsby Town (A)

Sun 02 Jan Chesterfield (A)

Sat 08 Jan Woking (H)

Sat 22 Jan Southend Utd (A)

Tue 25 Jan Altrincham (H)

Sat 29 Jan Boreham Wood (A)

Sat 05 Feb Weymouth (H)

Sat 12 Feb Wrexham (A)

Sat 19 Feb Bromley (H)

Tue 22 Feb Barnet (A)

Sat 26 Feb Maidenhead Utd (H)

Sat 05 Mar Solihull Moors (A)

Sat 12 Mar Torquay Utd (H)

Sat 19 Mar Aldershot Town (A)

Tue 22 Mar Stockport County (H)

Sat 26 Mar FC Halifax Town (H)

Sat 02 Apr Dover Athletic (A)

Sat 09 Apr Yeovil Town (H)

Fri 15 Apr Notts County (A)

Mon 18 Apr Grimsby Town (H)

Sat 23 Apr Dagenham & Redbridge (A)

Sat 30 Apr Eastleigh (H)

Mon 02 May Woking (A)

Sat 07 May Wealdstone (A)

Vanarama National League key dates

Start Date: Saturday, August 21

End Date: Saturday, May 21

Play-offs: Wednesday, May 25, 2022 through to Sunday, June 5, 2022 (actual dates to be confirmed)

Christmas Schedule

Sunday, December 26

Tuesday, December 28 (Bank Holiday)

Sunday, January 2, 2022 – Clubs will have the ability to move fixtures to Saturday, January 1, 2022 or Monday, January 3, 2022 (bank holidays)