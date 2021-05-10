King's Lynn Town are preparing for the return of fans and are expected to make an announcement later this week on the arrangements for their final two fixtures of the National League campaign.

The Linnets are due to host Solihull Moors on Tuesday, May 25 (subject to confirmation) and Aldershot four days later (May 29) after playing the bulk of the season behind closed doors.

Lynn are due to meet with officials from the the KLTFC Safety Advisory Group (SAG) and will release details following the meeting towards the end of the week.

King's Lynn Town fans in the main stand at The Walks. Picture: TIM SMITH (2539981)

Prior to the implementation of tougher lockdown measures, the only game this season which has seen supporters through the turnstiles at The Walks came when Lynn hosted league leaders Torquay United back in December.

A statement from the National League released on the club's this afternoon said: "The National League can confirm plans are ongoing for the anticipated return of spectators at Vanarama National League matches from Monday, May 17.

"Subject to the Government easing lockdown restrictions in England, clubs will be issuing details on their media channels for the remaining games of the 2020/21 campaign in due course.

"Wrexham AFC have been in full consultation with The National League.

"Clubs have been requested to submit an operational plan to the National League for approval. Permission must also be sought from their Local Authority.

"Stadium capacities have been calculated using methodology provided by the Sports Grounds Safety Authority (SGSA) to ensure social distancing is in place.

"Through consultation with its members, the National League has determined only home supporters will be able to attend league matches from May 17 and each of the play-off eliminators and semi-finals.

"As a neutral fixture, supporters of both participating clubs in the Vanarama National League Promotion Final will be able to attend in limited numbers. Details of a date and venue are currently being finalised.

"The National League looks forward to welcoming supporters back to matches. This marks great progress towards the unrestricted return of spectators."