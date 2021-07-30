King's Lynn Town are guaranteed to finish top of the table in one respect this season.

When it comes to season ticket prices for the forthcoming National League campaign, the Linnets are top of the tree by some distance.

In terms of figures, the Linnets are the most expensive side to follow for your wallet with the new season just three weeks away.

The Walks, home of King's Lynn Town FC.. (34402441)

Lynn are exorbitant when it comes to an adult season ticket, charging £420 to sit in the main stand compared to £400 and £380 at former Football League giants Notts County and Stockport County respectively.

Southend United – Lynn's opening day opponents on August 21 – are charging £295 for an adult season ticket while Eastleigh are the cheapest side to follow at just £180.

The Walks outfit are also the highest-priced when it comes to both a concession and junior season ticket, charging £380 and £180 compared to Eastleigh who come out at £120 and £30 for the same seats.