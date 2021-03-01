It remains unclear if King's Lynn Town will fulfil their National League fixture at Notts County tomorrow night.

The Linnets – in a deep financial crisis – had been expected to call a halt to their season after Saturday’s home game against Weymouth.

It emerged on Saturday that a possible contingency plan was being put in place so Ian Culverhouse's side could field a team at Meadow Lane and beyond.

Linnets chairman Stephen Cleeve, centre, flanked by director of football Robbie Back and manager Ian Culverhouse after Saturday's 2-2 draw against Weymouth at The Walks. (44737617)

But there has been no official word since then and, so far, sources have not confirmed whether the team will take to the field to face the Magpies.

Any such proposal could see a number of the contracted players being furloughed and some other members of the playing squad taking a wage cut.

Chairman Stephen Cleeve and manager Culverhouse held an impromptu summit on the pitch on moments after the final whistle sounded and it is believed playing staff were informed of the proposal after the game.

Culverhouse looked disgruntled as he strode back down the tunnel and, along with Lynn's chairman, declined to speak to the media after Saturday's 2-2 at The Walks.

Only last week launched the Linnets donation pledge scheme and called on the 'footballing world' to help salvage their National League status as they look for £300,000 just to get through this season.

The move came after Step One clubs voted to continue the campaign, despite the crisis created by the failure to secure continuing funding for the league as a whole.

An unhappy-looking Ian Culverhouse trudges off the pitch following the discussions. Picture: Tim Smith. (44737624)

Cleeve warned that closing the club was one of the options he would be forced to consider without a financial solution, after the government insisted it would only provide loans, rather than further grants, to enable play to continue.

Only last month, Lynn's National League rivals Dover Athletic furloughed all players and staff – insisting they were ‘unable to fulfil further fixtures until ‘appropriate funding was made available’.

The top-flight Whites joined National League South outfits Maidstone United and Tonbridge Angels in resorting to such measures, although the North and South sections have since been declared null and void

Manager Ian Culverhouse, director of football Robbie Back and chairman Stephen Cleeve. Picture: Tim Smith. (44737620)

National League clubs rules state that clubs who fail to fulfil fixtures could face sanctions including fines, a points deduction or even potential demotion.

The FA Council are yet to confirm the absence of a drop zone following the cancellation of the Step 2 season.

Visit: www.lynnnews.co.uk for the latest King's Lynn Town news as it happens.