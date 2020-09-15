King's Lynn Town are waiting to see if fans will be given the green light to return to the ground for the start of the new season.

Chairman of the National League Brian Barwick has written to the government asking for clubs to be allowed up to 1,000 fans when the season kicks off next month as long as social distancing and other Covid secure measures are in place.

Barwick has asked the Government to carefully consider how its pending decision on the return of fans to football grounds will affect its clubs, their employees, and local communities.

The Walks, home of King's Lynn Town FC.. (34402452)

The National League has also asked the Government for permission to commence the new season onOctober 3 with fans in attendance with social distancing and other Covid secure measures in place.

The Linnets kick off their campaign with an attractive home clash against Yeovil Town ib front of the BT Sport cameras at The Walks.

Since the onset of the pandemic, the National League has closely adhered to Government policy and fully recognises the overwhelming necessity to protect people’s health and wellbeing.

Following the Prime Minister’s announcement on July 17 that Government intended to bring back audiences in stadia from October each club has started to prepare for the 2020-21 season.

The National League has set the start date as October 3, which is when 24 clubs would be due to play their first league match and a further 43 clubs are involved FA Cup ties.

In readiness for the safe return of spectators, National League clubs have calculated their ground’s new socially-distanced capacity.

Whilst crowds could be accommodated up to a level of 20-30 per cent of each stadium’s normal capacity in accordance with the Sports Grounds Safety Authority guidance, the National League has asked the Government to allow up to 1,000 spectators in all grounds from October as a temporary solution that is validated by the Government’s approved pilot events conducted in September.

Brian Barwick said: “The National League restart depends upon crowds being allowed back in stadiums as live attendance is our clubs’ largest source of income.

"The Government urgently needs to set out a credible pathway for the safe return of supporters, and to ensure our football clubs can continue to function, and to perform their significant role in the sporting life of the country.

"We are proud to be a national competition with strong local connections.”