King's Lynn Town Football Club has this afternoon appealed for fans to help them cover club costs as the Coronavirus outbreak shuts down normal life in Britain.

The Linnets say they are facing a shortfall of around £100,000 in income as a result of the suspension of the National League season.

Lynn currently has four games left to play but with current Government advice discouraging large gatherings of people there is no indication of when, or even if, the fixtures will be completed.

A statement on the club's website said: "As you will be aware the National League suspended it's three leagues until at least April 3 due to the outbreak of the COVID-19 virus.

"With four home league games remaining to be played, and with no guarantee that these will be completed in the near future, the club is facing a lack of income.

"This comes from gate money, matchday hospitality and cateringprogramme and merchandise sales along with numerous events in the Blue and Gold Clubroom which are being cancelled in wake of the latest advice from the government.

"With all of this combined we estimate a total shortfall of around £100,000 which is required to pay wages and various other bills associated with running a business.

"Club chairman Stephen Cleeve has agreed to cover some of the shortfall himself but cannot commit to being able to cover the rest at this time.

"It is with this is mind that we are asking that if people who have purchased tickets for the Brackley game, or coach travel to Kettering, are able to give this money to the club as a donation we would be most appreciative.

"Refunds are available by contacting Zoe Sandle via email (zoe.sandle@kltown.co.uk) by Friday, March 20, at 3pm.

"The club are also selling off the Southport match programmes for £3, including postage and packing.

A link will shortly be live on the website (follow the match ticket lin ) to purchase and you will need to send a Stamp addressed envelope to: Mark Hearle, King's Lynn Town FC, The Walks Stadium, Tennyson Road, King's Lynn, Norfolk, PE30 5PB.