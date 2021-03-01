Stephen Cleeve has confirmed that King's Lynn Town will fulfil their next two league fixtures - and that the club's aim is to finish the current National League season.

Lynn's owner says the club will travel to Notts County tomorrow night and Woking on Saturday as they continue to put a contingency plan together for the remainder of the season.

Cleeve has produced a financial package which has the support of manager Ian Culverhouse, but which is likely to leave the Linnets boss with a threadbare squad for the last few months of the campaign.

Manager Ian Culverhouse, director of football Robbie Back and chairman Stephen Cleeve. Picture: Tim Smith. (44737620)

Cleeve told the Lynn News: "The club will play both of the fixtures at Notts County and Woking this week.

"The playing squad in both of these matches will receive full pay. After that, we are looking at furloughing a small number of players and this will be updated in due course.

"The members of the playing squad who will be furloughed is still under discussion. We continue to look at the best ways of completing the current season."

Tomorrow night's trip to the Magpies had been in severe doubt because of Lynn's financial predicament.

Chairman Stephen Cleeve, manager Culverhouse and director of football Robbie Back held an impromptu summit on the pitch on moments after Saturday's final whistle against Weymouth at The Walks.

Only last week launched the Linnets donation pledge scheme and called on the 'footballing world' to help salvage their National League status as they look for £300,000 just to get through this season.

The move came after Step One clubs voted to continue the campaign, despite the crisis created by the failure to secure continuing funding for the league as a whole.

Cleeve has again called on fans to keep supporting the club with their donations through the pledge scheme - launched before the home game against Barnet last Tuesday.

"All I can ask is for football fans to keep giving as much as they possibly can in these unprecedented and dangerous times for the football club.

"I can't thank people enough for all of their kind donations so far."

Cleeve warned that closing the club was one of the options he would be forced to consider without a financial solution, after the government insisted it would only provide loans, rather than further grants, to enable play to continue.

Only last month, Lynn's National League rivals Dover Athletic furloughed all players and staff – insisting they were ‘unable to fulfil further fixtures until ‘appropriate funding was made available’.

Linnets boss Culverhouse already has a selection headache ahead of tomorrow night's trip to Meadow Lane.

Defenders Ross Barrows and Rory McAuley have joined Aaron Jones on the injury list while and Kyle-Callan McFadden is suspended.