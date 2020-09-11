King’s Lynn Town’s first-ever game in the National League is to be shown live on TV.

The Linnets will play Yeovil at The Walks on October 3, with a later kick-off time.

Following the release of the 2020-21 fixtures on Tuesday, BT Sport have confirmed their selections for the first three months of the new campaign, with every team appearing on the channel.

It will be the first time that the TV cameras have been at The Walks to show a live game since December 2006, when King's Lynn played Oldham in the Second Qualifying Round of the FA Cup.

The Walks, home of King's Lynn Town FC.. (36853736)

A statement from the TV giants: "BT Sport are once again fully committed to their incredible coverage of the Vanarama National League with the season’s first month seeing six exclusively live matches.

"Their seventh year bringing the action to life begins with one of the league’s new boys on the opening day.

"King’s Lynn Town and Yeovil Town raise the curtain on Saturday, October 3, and the match at The Walks gets underway at 5.20pm.

"Four days later it’s Meadow Lane as National League North play-off winners Altrincham head to Notts County kicking off at 7.45pm.

"The games in the first four weeks come thick and fast. On Saturday October 10, it’s Aldershot Town’s turn to host a televised clash as returning Macclesfield Town fall under the camera’s gaze.

"Wrexham vs Maidenhead United follows just two days later – the Monday night action comes from the Racecourse, before a big one between promotion hopefuls as Chesterfield and Stockport County do battle on Saturday, October 17.

"The month concludes with Torquay United’s visit to Hartlepool United.

"November starts with Notts County facing Stockport County, before a first ever trip to Weymouth for a league match for BT Sport with Wrexham arriving in Dorset.

"Wealdstone are in the spotlight on Saturday, November 21 for their derby with Sutton United, with December starting at Weymouth with FC Halifax Town’s visit.

"Solihull Moors v Bromley is the selected game a week later, with Dover Athletic and Dagenham & Redbridge offering a festive fix on Boxing Day.

"The final game of 2020 is Woking’s home fixture with Eastleigh on December 28, followed by the New Year beginning at Barnet as Boreham Wood make the short trip to the Hive on January 2."

Live BT Sport match selections (kick-off time):

Saturday, October 3: King’s Lynn Town v Yeovil Town (17.20)

Wednesday, October 7: Notts County v Altrincham (19.45)

Saturday, October 10: Aldershot Town v Macclesfield Town (17.20)

Monday, October 12: Wrexham v Maidenhead United (19.45)

Saturday, October 17: Chesterfield v Stockport County (17.20)

Saturday, October 31: Hartlepool United v Torquay United (17.20)

Tuesday, November 10: Notts County v Stockport County (19.45)

Saturday, November 14: Weymouth v Wrexham (17.20)

Saturday, November 21: Wealdstone v Sutton United (17.20)

Saturday, December 5: Weymouth v FC Halifax Town (17.20)

Saturday, December 12: Solihull Moors v Bromley (17.20)

Saturday, December 26: Dover Athletic v Dagenham & Redbridge (17.20)

Monday, December 28: Woking v Eastleigh (TBC)

Saturday, January 2: Barnet v Boreham Wood (17.20)