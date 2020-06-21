Home   Sport   Article

King's Lynn Town promotion could help in the transfer market

By Greg Plummer
Published: 07:00, 21 June 2020

King’s Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse believes the lure of National League football could prove a major transfer draw this summer.

Culverhouse is determined to strengthen his squad for an assault on non-league’s top flight after clinching back-to-back promotions.

Although he knows the club are out on a limb when it comes to location, he is convinced that their lofty new status will prove an incentive for players when it comes to negotiating deals.

