King’s Lynn Town manager Ian Culverhouse believes the lure of National League football could prove a major transfer draw this summer.

Culverhouse is determined to strengthen his squad for an assault on non-league’s top flight after clinching back-to-back promotions.

Although he knows the club are out on a limb when it comes to location, he is convinced that their lofty new status will prove an incentive for players when it comes to negotiating deals.