The thriving King’s Lynn Community Football (KLCF) scheme will come under the umbrella of Alive West Norfolk from next month.

From October 1, KLCF’s programmes will merge to become a part of Alive West Norfolk which will bring the resources and expertise of both teams together with a focus on developing sport and physical activity opportunities across West Norfolk.

The new partnership will strengthen sport across the borough.

KLCF – a charitable incorporated organisation – and Alive West Norfolk have worked together for many years on a host of different school sports events, including school football leagues and the popular ‘Omnes Games’ programme.

The football scheme, which has been in existence for more than 20 years, has also regularly delivered on the Alive holiday and party programme.

For the past two decades, the Kings Lynn Elite Football programme has enabled top local football players to progress into both professional and semi-professional football or careers in sports coaching and sports development.

At its heart, the partnership will support the progress of the Alive Kings Lynn Elite Football programme, Alive Kings Lynn Ability Counts and Walking Football teams and the ever-growing Alive Active Schools Programme.

Football development officer Dan Buhlemann explained ‘We aim to be accessible to everyone, regardless of age or ability, the partnership with Alive West Norfolk will strengthen what we are able to offer the people of West Norfolk and its surrounding areas.

“Everyone who comes to visit us at Alive Lynnsport comments on the fantastic facilities we have access to here and this merger will be great for us all.”

Alive West Norfolk delivers leisure and cultural services on behalf of West Norfolk Council across the borough.

Head of performance and development Tommy Goode said: ‘This is a really exciting time for sport and physical activity across West Norfolk as we look to enhance our offer across multiple sports whilst also building on the exceptional work KLCF have undertaken in football and school sport for many years.

King’s Lynn Community Football chairman Scott Leadley added: ‘We are extremely proud of the work KLCF has done in football and sport for West Norfolk for many years.

Now is an exciting opportunity to join forces with Alive West Norfolk and take our combined programmes to the next level.

“Our Trustees will continue to support the football and wider community programmes at Alive for what we believe will be a very positive move for all involved.”