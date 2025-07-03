Young West Norfolk rowers were in impressive form at the Junior Championships.

The annual Junior Championships at Peterborough is a huge spectacle of U16 rowing competition on the purpose-built 1000-metre four-lane lake at Thorpe Meadows.

More than 320 junior crews representing 40 clubs and schools from as far away as London, Kent and Somerset raced throughout the day in boats from singles to octuple sculls.

WNRC W.J15.2x crew Briar Hobbs and Georgie Perity

West Norfolk had two crews competing at the event for the first time, and they made their club very proud.

Time trials were required in each category, with the fastest crews qualifying for seeded finals on the same 1000m course.

West Norfolk Rowing Club's Magnus Perity came second in his Op. J13.1x time trial heat.

His time of 4m16.4s put him third out of 10 competitors in this category and qualified him for the A Final.

When he raced again in the final, Perity managed to better his time to 4m11s and in a thrilling finish came second overall by just 1.1 seconds.

WNRC Coach Matty Parle, who was supporting the club’s juniors at the event, described it as “an incredible race and a really mature row by Magnus”.

At this highly competitive, and only his second racing event, Perity's performance earned him a silver medal.

The W.J15.2x crew of Briar Hobbs and Georgie Perity raced for WNRC in a field of 17 starting doubles.

They qualified for the D Final via one of five heats in their event, and when they raced again in that match, they were able to better their earlier time by more than six seconds and win their final.

Matty Parle said: “All three of the WN juniors were amazing today, a superb representation of the club and some brilliant rowing.“

The Junior section at any rowing club relies on many hours of volunteer coaches’ and assistants’ time, plus support from parents and other members, but performances like these are a heartening reward.