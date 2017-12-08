Making plans with Nigel: King’s Lynn Stars discuss 2018 with commentator Pearson

Well-known speedway commentator and personality Nigel Pearson met with two of the King’s Lynn Stars club chiefs to discuss, in confidence, just a few of their 2018 initiatives.

The details of these exciting plans will form part of a phased news release starting in the New Year and will continue to run through to the tapes rising at the start of the 2018 racing season.

This timing is deliberate to ensure all stakeholders, including fans, sponsors, business partners, media partners, Supporters Club and staff receive information simultaneously.

This approach, combined with a fresh programme, is designed to also entice a new audience to Speedway.

The club pointed out that a number of the initiatives are still being finalised so any early release before Christmas would only provide an overview rather than the full story.

Stars promoter Keith Chapman said: “Last week, again in confidence, we successfully shared the early thinking for a number of our 2018 plans with our media partners and sponsors.

“We are not deliberately excluding anyone but we needed our thinking validated by those two groups of stakeholders in the first instance.

“We were delighted with their commitment not only to us but speedway in general. They really did understand what we are trying to achieve and the feedback has given us even more energy towards the 2018 season.

“We know that the committed fans will be observing the team announcements of our competitors and we do want to assure the King’s Lynn Stars fans that we too are well placed with our options for 2018.

“You will see in January that the rider selection for 2018 is based on a much wider criteria than just their points average and personality.

“The riders that have already agreed in principle to join us are intrigued and excited by our new approach.

“We are making the arrangements for a Fans Forum in late January and will share that date with you before Christmas.

“So to our Fans we thank you for your patience and we really can’t wait to share our news with you in the first quarter of 2018.”

* Lynn’s Danish ace Thomas Jorgensen is giving fans the opportunity to support his racing in 2018. For as little as £100 fans will get special access on his new website and the chance of winning exclusive merchandise. tj_racing11@outlook.com for more details.

* Kai Huckenbeck will not be at Lynn next year as the German confirmed on his website that he will ride in Germany, Sweden and Poland but not the UK in 2018.