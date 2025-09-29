A man has been arrested on suspicion of sexual assault after an incident at King’s Lynn Town Football Club.

Police were called after reports of an incident at the club’s Tennyson Road facilities last Monday between 11.30am-12pm.

The man, in his 40s, was arrested on Friday on suspicion of two counts of sexual assault.

He was taken to Martlesham Police Investigation Centre in Suffolk, where he was questioned. He was subsequently released on bail until December 17.

This follows the sudden departure of manager James Rowe last week.

Rowe's resignation was not thought to be for footballing reasons, and there were early rumours regarding an incident at the club’s training ground in The Walks.

In a brief statement, the Linnets said: "The club can confirm that head coach James Rowe has resigned with immediate effect.”

As is standard, Norfolk Police has not named the man arrested in the case and will only do so if he is charged.