Follow live and exclusive updates from Lynn News sports editor Greg Plummer as league leaders King's Lynn Town travel to Chester in what is another crucial clash in their quest for promotion.

The Linnets, who haven't kicked a ball in anger since February 1, will be looking to bounce straight back after seeing their 14-game unbeaten league run ended by Kidderminster Harriers more than a fortnight ago.

Both sides saw their respective fixtures fall foul of the weather at the weekend as the country felt the full force of Storm Dennis.

The play-off chasing Blues, fourth in the league, have been inconsistent in recent weeks while others around them have managed to hit their stride and gain some ground.

Earlier in the season when the Blues came to The Walks, the points were shared following an exhilarating 2-2 draw with top scorer Adam Marriott netting both of Lynn's goals.

